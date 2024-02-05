BSP Reaffirms Support for QueenPads

The initiative aims to provide access to basic and environmentally friendly sanitary products for girls during their menstrual cycles. BSP, as a key partner in the Menstrual Health Program, pledges over K31,000 to support QueenPads PNG's School Awareness Program.

This initiative targets schools, communities, and organizations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good menstrual hygiene practices to mitigate future health risks among women and girls.

Amelia Minnopu, BSP's Corporate Sponsorship Manager, emphasizes the significance of such programs in educating girls about menstrual health while empowering them to continue their education.

She highlights the collaborative efforts between BSP and

QueenPads PNG, underscores the broader impact beyond financial assistance. The initiative aligns with BSP's Sustainability Campaign, promoting environmental consciousness while addressing hygiene challenges in school toilets.

Ann-Shirley Korave, Founder and Owner of QueenPads PNG expresses gratitude for BSP's support, recognizing the partnership's pivotal role in reaching over 1,600 school girls across eight schools in 2023.

Korave emphasizes the prevalence of period stigma in schools and the program's role in breaking barriers and normalizing menstruation conversations among students.

With a remarkable response from the 2023 initiative, QueenPads PNG and BSP are determined to expand their reach in 2024, aiming to empower more school girls and foster healthier menstrual practices across Papua New Guinea and the Pacific region.