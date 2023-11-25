 

Breaking the Silence on Violence Against Women and Girls

November 25, 2023
In the spirit of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, a powerful call echoes worldwide. Women and girls deserve a life free from fear and violence, and it's time to break the silence.

Communities are urged to raise awareness about all forms of violence against women and girls. The call is clear: work together to create safer futures for women and girls. A compelling video has been crafted to unite communities against violence, urging everyone to share and join the movement with #SayNoToViolence.

But this isn't just about awareness; it's a call for action. Violence against women and girls is a pervasive violation of human rights, affecting 736 million women globally. From intimate partner violence to non-partner sexual violence, the issue is widespread.

This scourge has intensified in various settings, from workplaces to online spaces, exacerbated by post-pandemic effects, conflicts, and climate change. The solution lies in robust responses, especially investment in prevention.

Shockingly, data on national commitments to counteract violence against women remains sparse. Only 5% of government aid targets this issue, with less than 0.2% for prevention. The need for more investment in women's organizations, better legislation, perpetrator prosecution, survivor services, and law enforcement training is critical.

The launch of the UNITE campaign (Nov 25 - Dec 10) marks 16 days of activism, concluding on International Human Rights Day. The 2023 campaign, 'Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls,' calls for citizens to show they care about ending violence.

The #NoExcuse slogan demands urgent investments in prevention. Join the global movement, delve into the campaign's proposals, and use #NoExcuse to eliminate violence against women and girls. It's time to unite and invest in a violence-free future.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls
