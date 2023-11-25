Breaking the Silence on Violence Against Women and Girls

Communities are urged to raise awareness about all forms of violence against women and girls. The call is clear: work together to create safer futures for women and girls. A compelling video has been crafted to unite communities against violence, urging everyone to share and join the movement with #SayNoToViolence.

But this isn't just about awareness; it's a call for action. Violence against women and girls is a pervasive violation of human rights, affecting 736 million women globally. From intimate partner violence to non-partner sexual violence, the issue is widespread.

This scourge has intensified in various settings, from workplaces to online spaces, exacerbated by post-pandemic effects, conflicts, and climate change. The solution lies in robust responses, especially investment in prevention.

Shockingly, data on national commitments to counteract violence against women remains sparse. Only 5% of government aid targets this issue, with less than 0.2% for prevention. The need for more investment in women's organizations, better legislation, perpetrator prosecution, survivor services, and law enforcement training is critical.

The launch of the UNITE campaign (Nov 25 - Dec 10) marks 16 days of activism, concluding on International Human Rights Day. The 2023 campaign, 'Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls,' calls for citizens to show they care about ending violence.

The #NoExcuse slogan demands urgent investments in prevention. Join the global movement, delve into the campaign's proposals, and use #NoExcuse to eliminate violence against women and girls. It's time to unite and invest in a violence-free future.