Boana Celebrates 100 Years Of Lutheran Faith

The week-long celebration took place at Sintogura Village, nestled in the mountains of Erap, Morobe Province. Over 1,000 believers participated in the celebrations.

Attendees came from the 20 parishes of ELC Boana, including Nabak, Wain and Erap. They gathered to partake in thanksgiving, bible study and to witness the unveiling of the 'Gospel 100 Years' monument on Mt Nayasong. The event also saw the launch of the ELC Boana District history books.

Reverend Hans Giegere, Head of the ELCPNG Evangelism Department, reminded attendees to keep the gospel vibrant in their daily lives by adhering to God’s word and evangelising to others.

He recounted the challenges faced by early missionaries in bringing God’s word to the people of ELC Boana. Their journey, he said, was fraught with challenges, navigating high mountains, deep valleys, swift rivers, dense jungles, rugged terrains and slippery paths.

“All of you today are the fruits of the early missionaries' evangelistic efforts over the past 100 years. You continue to uphold, maintain, and practise the Lutheran faith. Keep this gospel fire burning for the next generations in the forthcoming 100 years,” Rev Giegere added.

ELC Boana District President, Reverend Sokeka Tawaman, highlighted the positive changes brought about by early mission evangelism in communities. He noted that people embraced God’s word, abandoning certain cultural practices and mindsets that were deemed unbiblical.

“Having upheld the Lutheran Christian faith for a century, our challenge now is to devise workable, smart and achievable strategies to propel this faith into the next 100 years,” he said.

“Our challenge now is that people heard God’s word already but still remain stubborn in a sense that they don’t want to believe it and join us,” Rev Tawaman said.

The celebrations reached a poignant moment on Mt Nayasong amidst foggy weather, where Rev Giegere dedicated and unveiled a monument in memory of the first missionary, Evangelist Bekanuc Basang, who settled in Erap on August 10, 1922, to preach God’s word.

Rev Tawaman also launched two history books detailing the gospel journey undertaken by early missionaries in the ELC Boana District. He paid tribute to the early missionaries, their families, and supporters for their dedication and efforts in ensuring the gospel reached the people of ELC Boana.

The centenary celebrations were initially scheduled for August 10, 2022, but due to the national general election, they were postponed to August 10, 2023.