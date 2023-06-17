Blood donors are lights

Dr. Kingston was announcing the names of 20 notable individuals who had donated blood not only once but multiple times, during the commemoration of World blood donor day on Wednesday 15th June 2023.

A number of them are employees of Port Moresby General Hospital.

“These are the lights among us. These are the people who put their hands up to do something that is not customary.

“Maybe when guests come to our house, people give gifts, it’s easy to give gifts. But it’s not natural to give blood. This is a concept that is foreign us.

“We give credit to these individuals and organizations who have made it a part of their culture because these individuals without mentioning their names, they haven’t just come forward once. They keep coming to give, and give to support life,” Dr. Kingston said.

Eight of these individuals were present to receive their certificates together with a K100 shopping voucher from Brian Bell Group of Companies in appreciation of their selfless giving.