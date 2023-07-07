Bishop stresses on pastors’ behaviour

Rev. Urame made these remarks while outlining some of the guidelines for church pastors and evangelists, as laid out in the 'Pastor Stia Tok' book.

He explained that the book was conceived to offer these spiritual leaders guiding principles for their conduct, attitude and approach in their work as God’s servants.

The Reverend noted that the Lutheran church is currently faced with issues of discipline and moral conduct leading to its faithful departing from the church, or choosing not to attend or support it, because of the spiritual leaders’ perceived lapses in conduct, ethics and moral behaviour.

“Today, we face numerous challenges. Some of our pastors, instead of becoming agents of peace, reconciliation and love, are increasingly seen as sources of frustration and division. As a result, some people are departing from the church, and this is one of our major challenges, one we need to address immediately,” Rev. Urame stated.

As such, he said the guiding principle book aims to remind pastors and evangelists that they must embody divinity and reflect God in their conduct as church workers. In his view, the church, a gathering of believers, should engender a distinct culture. It should not emulate circular environment like nightclubs, government agencies or private sector establishments.

“The problem arises when secular cultures from the West infiltrate church culture, transforming the religious environment from a sacred community into something resembling the world where circular cultures like consumption of alcohol or other bad behaviours are accepted as normal,” the Bishop commented.

"Then, the very same individuals lead spiritual programmes in front of the believers, and such behaviour is chasing church members away and making them lose trust and confidence in the church workers.”

To address this, the guidelines propose strict penalties, including aspects of moral behaviour, dress code, roles, responsibilities, theological guidance and other related areas. Rev. Urame revealed that any pastor or evangelist found engaging in activities like child abuse, adultery, polygamy, same-sex marriage, gambling, open alcohol consumption, convincted by criminal court, violence, sorcery or other illegal activities can expect a swift termination.

“Suspensions last from two to three years, not mere weeks. We want to allow time for genuine change. If that doesn't occur, the ELCPNG will continue without them,” Reverend Urame declared.

Bishop Urame confirmed that these guidelines have been approved for implementation at all levels of the church hierarchy, having been tabled and endorsed at the national pastors' conference, the church council, and the synod.

He concluded by saying ELCPNG is promoting awareness of these guidelines and implementing them simultaneously, as many church members and missionaries have yet to fully understand their implications.