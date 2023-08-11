Bishop stresses on giving

ELCPNG Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, said this after reflecting on the 137th ELCPNG Day that was recently celebrated at the Eriku Oval in Lae.

Rev Urame said in order for the church to be sustainable, every believer must be faithful in giving their tithes and offerings during normal Sunday service and other organised church activities, gatherings and programs.

He expressed concerns that the willingness to give back to God through the church is very weak.

“Our pastors, evangelists, laymen and women and other church leaders from all levels of the church have the obligation to help our church members to understand the importance of giving to the church to support the work of God.

“Church needs money to be financially sustainable, therefore the financial support must come from its believers to strengthen, expand, maintain and continue the mission work. Being a church member is to support your church in whatever way possible.

“We cannot depend entirely on lifeless things like church run businesses to sustain the church. This mentality of thinking that the church has money and expecting that money will come from the business it owns must stop. We must learn to develop the attitude of giving money, resources or anything we have to support our church to move the Gospel, and we acknowledge a few who are doing it.”