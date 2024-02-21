Bishop Soogie's Stand Against SGBV

He shared insights into combating Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) during the launch of the Melanesian Institute's policy paper on 'Why SARV Matters for PNG Churches'.

When highlighting the proactive stance of his diocese, Bishop Justin emphasized the institutionalized plans to tackle SGBV within pastoral frameworks, reflecting years of commitment within church networks.

Since the first reported case in Enga in 2016, the Catholic Church in Wabag has been at the forefront of providing support to SGBV survivors. The church's interventions have been multifaceted, including rescue operations, medical care, and the provision of safe accommodations.

However, Bishop Justin underscored the task of reintegrating survivors into their families, especially given that perpetrators often belong to the victims' immediate circles. Despite these challenges, the diocese has achieved notable success in reintegrating survivors through persistent negotiations and engagement with concerned parties.

Bishop Justin highlighted the complexities of SGBV response efforts, emphasizing both the progress made and the ongoing need for sustained support and advocacy.