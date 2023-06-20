Bishop blesses PNG

Because he received an inspiration from God to let the church evangelize in Papua New Guinea five years ago and now he is seeing the fruit of it.

Bishop Randal Brito, originally from Brazil, now based in Manila, Philippines as the Bishop of Asia & Oceania, UCKG, arrived in Port Moresby on Saturday 17th June with his wife Claudia.

Bishop Randal said, “It’s a privilege to be here in Papua New Guinea. I remember when five back, I was praying and the Holy Spirit showed me the need of our church here in Papua New Guinea. Then we sent a missionary and today after five years, we are holding a first crusade of faith, which I believe, will be remarkable for the lives of thousands of people.

“May the Lord bless Papua New Guinea, the authorities and its people, that this be a peaceful and a very prosperous country, in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen!”

Brito brought with him blessed oil which were distributed to thousands who attended the Miracle Crusade services in Port Moresby, Arawa and Lae on Sunday 18th June, 2023.