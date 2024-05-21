Bible can change teenage attitudes

Two thousand Bibles were delivered to Ginitoka High School in Goroka and 1000 to Asaroka Lutheran Secondary School in the Eastern Highlands Province by the MAF Technologies team in Goroka.

Students and teachers of Ginitoka were encouraged to dwell on the Bible to see their goals and dreams achieved.

"You have been educated, but the best education you can get is from God's word. Our challenge to you students is that you will receive this Bible, but how should you use it to help you with your spiritual growth and academic success," said MAF Technologies Ministry Partnership Officer, Caine Ruruk.

A grade nine student from Ginitoka, Craydola Walo, shared her testimony that the Bible has helped her understand many aspects of life and her learning as well.

‘’After receiving the Bible, I began reading Philippians 4:13, which has been helping me to understand the importance of God’s word and how it correlates to my academic studies, and that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Jack Vera, another student representative, emphasised that the Bibles donated include both standard English and Tok-Pisin translations in one book, making it easier for readers, particularly students, to understand.

“I see that it will help me improve my relationship with Christ while also expanding my vocabulary as I read daily,” Jack said.

Asaroka Lutheran Secondary School principal, Jim Jujumo, emphasised that many schools are struggling to deal with student behavioural issues. Disobedience and disrespect towards teachers or peers have been the course of disruption in the learning environment.

“Most of these students have been exposed to tribal warfare and domestic violence at an early age, while some who grew up in settlements struggle to interact respectfully with their teachers,” he said.

“But I am grateful for the donated Bibles, which I believe will play a major role in influencing my students' lives by allowing them to develop a special relationship with Christ and develop good characters as they grow in God’s word.’’