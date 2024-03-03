Bewani Health Centre Improved

Domi Min, Acting Deputy Director for Public Health at the West Sepik Provincial Health Authority and a distinguished alumnus of the Australia Awards, spearheaded the initiative to address the pressing challenges haunting the Bewani Health Centre.

Recognizing the dire need for improved facilities and enhanced access, Min fervently pursued an AAPNG Alumni Grant. The fruition of Min's endeavour materialized with the installation of illuminating lights in the delivery room, ensuring safe and efficient childbirth practices even during the darkest hours.

Moreover, the health centre now boasts a continuous supply of clean water directly into the building, mitigating sanitation concerns that once plagued its operations.

Additionally, a newly constructed ramp facilitates seamless accessibility, extending the reach of healthcare services to a broader spectrum of beneficiaries.

The impact of the AAPNG Alumni Grant radiates throughout Bewani, benefitting over 5000 individuals who rely on the health centre for their medical needs.

This strategic partnership underscores the profound commitment of the PNGAusPartnership towards fostering tangible improvements in rural healthcare infrastructure, echoing a resounding promise of progress and inclusivity.