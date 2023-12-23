Belifu Canyon gets support

Kavieng MP and Minister for Treasury Ian Ling-Stuckey voiced his support after visiting the tourist hotspot, made famous by local tour operator Karanas Comfort Tours.

“Belifu Canyon, as popularly referred to by visitors to the West Coast Kara Nalik aquifer, will be supported by the KDDA to protect its natural beauty but allow for sustainable local income,” he stated.

“One of the great joys of Christmas time is being able to celebrate the beauty of this saved world. Time to celebrate the beauty of family. Time to celebrate the beauty of our communities. Time to celebrate the beauty of our youth, who will shape our country’s future. And time to celebrate the extraordinary beauty of our land.

“Although still busy with all of the work that a Treasurer must complete at the end of the financial year, there must be time to get back to the beauty of Christmas.

“A clear example of this was travelling to the extraordinarily beautiful Belifu Canyon, in Kavieng District, New Ireland Province. The crystal clear icy cold aqua waters, the soft sand, the towering stone walls, dwarfed by giant erima trees, all made one feel very much part of nature.

“A particular thrill was celebrating Bilas Peles, surrounded by the hopes and joys of our youth.

“I wish everyone a Merry Christmas! Let us celebrate the beauty that we are so lucky to share.