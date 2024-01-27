Be more prepared for childbirth

Yune Kuff, mother of two, had difficulty delivering her baby. Her husband, Dau Philip, brought her to the Ramu NiCo Community Affairs office where she received help and safely delivered a baby girl.

Mr Philip said, “Her (Yune) condition (was) normal and then got worse at night.” He said the only option was to rush to RNML Community Affairs Office for help.

Ramu NiCo’s Community Affairs Superintendent Andy Hu said the refinery has assisted in emergency cases like this on several occasions, but it is very risky.

The RNML Community Affairs team also saved a pregnant woman’s life in November of 2023. Sadly, her child did not survive.

Mr Hu said they transported the pregnant woman, her husband and the Ganglau Nursing Officer to Modilon General Hospital in Madang, on a dinghy. Unfortunately, the baby died in hospital.

He said, “The locals need to understand that the company wants to assist but not at the last minute. Let’s be more prepared'