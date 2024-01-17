Basic computer skills helping rural pastors to evangelize

Computer training provided by MAF Technologies has strengthened a local church in Western Province, as pastors use their skills to share the gospel.

The Local Ministry Coordinator for the Evangelical Church of PNG, Pastor Dacky Wakili is based in Balimo of Western Province. He shared that the month-long training received back in 2021 had fired up the local church and inspired teachers and health workers to want to learn more.

“Apart from the youth and church workers such as the pastors, we also had participants join who were health workers and even elementary and primary teachers,” said Pastor Dacky.

Pastor Dacky shared a story about a Balimo Elementary School teacher from Wasua. The teacher participated in the BCT training and was excited as it catered to his teaching needs. Subsequently, the training helped him improve his skills and effectively utilize Microsoft software on his laptop to develop reports and create teaching materials.

Caine Ruruk, MAF Technologies Ministry Partnership officer, shared that the teaching was important for the local church in remote areas.

"For most participants and especially pastors, are relieved that they can now type their programs and sermons, they can also now minister to the younger generations via PowerPoint sermons and through social media. As trainers, MAF Technologies has identified the need to equip pastors and ministry workers for members of their local church in today's technical era," said Caine.

MAF will continue to give computer training to Pastors, teachers and many more in remote areas.