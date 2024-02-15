Baptizing a new generation in Enga

Over thirty youths gave their lives to Jesus recently through baptism when the Baptist Union of Papua New Guinea (BUPNG) celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Pastor David Maini, the Ministry Director of BUPNG, was encouraged by the many people who came to the community of Rum to participate from different tribes all over Enga earlier this year.

“I see lots of changes taking place in this gathering. I see God walk in the lives of people. They were having disputes among themselves in the tribes and clans. Now they release the land to the original owners and many families will unite again,” said Pastor David Maini.

One of the people who travelled far is Pastor Dani Denge. He came from Lapalama, a six-hour walk from Rum.

“We have come here to gather and hear the word of God. At our place, we experience many challenges and times of sorrow. God can teach us new things through the pastors and the MAF outreach team to help us walk with him through these challenges,” said Pastor Dani.

The commemoration, which marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 revival in Enga, is a call for change going forward.

BUPNG and with the assistance of MAF are committed to sharing the gospel for the next 50 years and beyond.