Australian High Commissioner Commends UPNG Students

The students were lauded for their successful completion of a summer school program at the esteemed Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra.

The summer school opportunity was made possible through the ANU-UPNG partnership, a collaborative effort supported by the Australian Government under the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership.

High Commissioner Feakes personally presented the students with certificates of attainment during a ceremony at the Australian High Commission in Port Moresby.

Expressing pride in Australia's support for the initiative and the ANU UPNG Partnership, High Commissioner Feakes underscored the positive impact of the summer school experience on the students' personal and academic growth.

He remarked, "In hearing from the students this afternoon, I appreciate the impact the opportunity to attend the summer school has already had on their lives and ambitions."

The distinguished cohort comprised third-year students from UPNG's School of Business and Public Policy, excelling in the disciplines of Public Policy Management and Economics.

Selected based on their academic merit, these students participated in the annual summer school at the Crawford School of Public Policy, focusing on honing critical thinking and research skills.

Their enriching experience extended beyond the classroom, as they engaged in a preparatory course with ANU Crawford School of Public Policy postgraduate students and embarked on visits to various government, international development, and academic institutions in Canberra and Sydney.

Notably, they had the privilege of meeting with officials from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in Canberra, as well as engaging with the PNG diplomatic mission in Australia, and representatives from esteemed organizations such as the World Bank and Lowy Institute in Sydney.

Reflecting on their time at the summer school, student Wilba Bossin described the learning environment as "very open and interactive," highlighting the invaluable opportunities for academic and personal growth afforded by the program.