Australia and PNG Launch New Snakebite Partnership

The initiative, spearheaded by St John Ambulance in collaboration with Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL) / Seqirus Pty Ltd and the National Department of Health, follows five successful years of implementation by the Charles Campbell Toxinology Centre and the Australian Venom Research Unit (AVRU) of the University of Melbourne.

This groundbreaking partnership seeks to address the pressing issue of the limited availability of snakebite antivenoms, which has contributed to a significant number of deaths in Papua New Guinea.

Since its establishment in 2018, the PNG Snakebite Partnership has saved over 2,000 lives and trained more than 1,500 healthcare workers from 70 health facilities across 13 provinces in snakebite management.

The project has provided immediate life-saving measures and supported the PNG Government in developing a sustainable antivenom supply capacity, marking a crucial step towards long-term snakebite mitigation efforts in the region.

John Feakes, Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG, expressed his satisfaction at the ongoing support for the project, highlighting Australia's commitment to improving health outcomes in Papua New Guinea.

Dr. Dora Lenturut-Katal, Deputy Health Secretary, National Health Standards and Compliance, underscored the importance of the renewed partnership in ensuring access to antivenoms in PNG, acknowledging the significant impact on public health.

Jules Bayliss, CSL Seqirus Medical Director, emphasized the critical role of timely antivenom access in saving lives and improving patient care, noting the shared responsibility of Australia and PNG in alleviating the burden of snakebite.

Matthew Cannon, CEO of St John Ambulance PNG, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the organization's dedication to contributing expertise in healthcare worker training and distributing life-saving antivenoms, particularly in remote areas where access to medical resources is limited.

Andrew Maru, a Nurse and Trainer with the PNG Snakebite Partnership, lauded the partnership's local impact, highlighting its increased support and resources for snakebite management in PNG.