Arawa Christmas In True Spirit

In Arawa, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, the Christian Life Centre (CLC) celebrated Christmas night with lots of sweet cakes and buns, while watching with the dramatizing of the birth of Jesus Christ played by the Church youth and Sunday School.

“Everyone celebrates Christmas in their own way but we would like to reflect back on the year and give thanks to God for bringing us this far,” CLC Pastor, Therese Munau said.

Meanwhile, Christmas in Arawa was spent well except for some drunkard brawls, which saw some men end up in hospital because of knife wounds.