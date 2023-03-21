AOG CHW school launched

The event on Friday, March 17th, was attended by Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, provincial administrator, Max Brutan, and the chief executive officer of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga.

Pioneer principal of the school, Jason Jambui, is one of the health educators in the country. He was recommended by the health department to assist AOG with the establishment of their new CHW school.

“Health worker training school is for frontline health workers; they are the first line healthcare givers. After them are nursing officers. Community health workers mostly work with the community in health centres,” he explained.

“It’s a two-year certificate program.

“For first year, we already have 40 students enrolled; this is their second week now. Next year we’ll be enrolling another 40 and we should have 80 every year.”

Jambui, who is a general nurse by profession, said the students will be graduating with two certificates; one from the AOG Community Health Worker Training School and a medical licence from the medical board.

“The medical board is the one that will guarantee them where there is a position vacant in any hospitals around the country, health centres and community health posts and even aid posts. That’s the level where they will go and work.”

Jambui emphasised the need for more community health workers as they have the potential to extend health care services to vulnerable populations, especially those living in remote areas.

“We have a ratio of one nurse to 2,000 patients. I just finished one CHW school by SDA in Jiwaka, which is already adding to 19 CHW schools in the country. This one will make 20 CHW training schools in Papua New Guinea.

“We have a shortage of health workers in the country so this one will bring numbers to the human resource in the health sector.”

The pioneer principal has a post-graduate in bachelor in nursing management education. He has been working with the national health training for the last 15 years.