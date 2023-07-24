ANGAU workshop focuses on good governance

The National Health Service Standards toolkit paves the way for the implementation of the National Health Plan 2021-2030.

It is the first PHA to conduct its National Health Service Standards workshop following the advocacy workshop of the national health plan in Madang last year.

The workshop for staff at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital started on Monday, July 17th, at the Lae International Hotel, and concluded on the afternoon of Friday, July 21st.

At the beginning of the week, PNG’s chief radiologist and acting executive manager of medical standards, Dr Dora Lenturut-Katal, took the ANGAU staff through clinical governance, understanding the clinical components of their facility, the values of clients and the revised levels of healthcare.

Level 1, which used to be aid posts, is now known as health posts, while community health posts are level 2 facilities.

“Level 3 – health centre and urban clinic. So a Health Extension Officer – listen up, HR – you should be recruiting HEOs. They look after this level. They are the heads of level 3.

“A nursing officer must be at the head of level 2, not a community health worker (CHW). A community health worker is in charge of health posts.

“So our village health assistant (VHA) which we are talking about now connects to the health post. The CHW is not displaced. Wok blo CHW stap yet but the VHA does all the little talking, identifying ‘Oh something is not right here, you’ve been losing weight too much. Come I’ll take you to the health post and the CHW can check you’.”

Dr Lenturut-Katal further outlined why good clinical governance systems are needed, saying international published data suggests that up to ‘16 percent of patients suffer harm as an unintended consequence of their care’. That is, an adverse event. 50 percent of these events are preventable.

She further highlighted that 5 percent of those suffering harm die as a consequence, and about 2 percent of those suffering an adverse event will sue the healthcare provider for damages.

The chief radiologist said with the current financial strain faced by PHAs, legal matters are unbudgeted for hence staff are encouraged to practice good governance and ethics.