ANGAU conducts clinical checklist

The National Health Service Standards toolkit paves the way for the implementation of the National Health Plan 2021-2030.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority is the first PHA to conduct its National Health Service Standards workshop – from July17th-21st – following the advocacy workshop of the national health plan in Madang last year.

Morobe PHA’s chief executive officer, Dr Kipas Binga, said the first workshop was for staff at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital while a second one is being planned for workers in public health.

“This one we are running now is for ANGAU alone,” he stated. “Because ANGAU is a big hospital it has different sections.

“The clinical checklist now will check each discipline, like surgery; how many surgeries are they doing, how many have been cancelled. And medical, infectious diseases like TB, HIV and so forth.

“That’s why we thought that it would be proper to do level 5 separately because ANGAU is a big hospital.”

Under the National Health Plan 2021-2030, the new levels of healthcare facilities are: level 1 is a health post – not aid post anymore; level 2 is a community health post; level 3 is a health centre or urban clinic, level 4 is a district hospital, level 5 is provincial and six is national referral specialist tertiary and teaching hospital, which is the Port Moresby General Hospital.

The toolkit gives an indication of what is expected at the respective level of each healthcare facility.

“I believe this tool is a very good tool for two reasons; one, it will show us our performance and two, in terms of prioritising where we want to spend, in terms of resourcing. It will also help us, management, make those decisions.

“As we are doing this, there are a lot of gaps that are coming up, which is a good thing. It means there is room for improvement.”