Amendment to hold CEOs accountable

The Provincial Health Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was tabled by Prime Minister James Marape, on behalf of the health minister, on Wednesday, Aug 9th, emphasises on accountability and transparency within Provincial Health Authorities.

While Prime Minister Marape acknowledged that the PHA Act (2007) successfully unified a once-divided health service and granted autonomy to PHAs, substantial challenges continue to hinder the delivery of safe and quality health services. And one of these challenges is CEO accountability.

When witnessing the swearing in of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority’s board yesterday, the principal legal officer of the National Department of Health, Margret Asinimbu, reiterated the prime minister’s message.

“In the new amendment, it says that now, CEOs are accountable,” she stated.

“If you do not provide reports, you are accountable. And now, there is a link from the PHAs to the Secretary of Health.

“The PHA must also provide quarterly reports on how you are implementing the national health plan, how you are implementing the national health service standards.

“And that has to be reported to the Secretary. And the board will ensure that the report is going in because if that report is not going in, the PHA amendment has an accountability provision there that’s going to make the provincial health authority accountable.”

The Provincial Health Authority (Amendment) Bill introduces 14 key amendments, which include provisions addressing:

1. Functions of PHAs;

2. Compliance by PHAs;

3. Powers to establish committees;

4. Constitution of boards;

5. Merit requirements for non-ex-officio board members;

6. Annual reporting;

7. Functions of the CEO;

8. Quarterly reporting by the CEO;

9. Appointment of officers;

10. Complaints and investigations;

11. Complaint and investigation processes;

12. Repeal of Sections 59, 60, 61, 62, and 63;

13. Model policy functions of PHAs; and

14. Development of further regulations under the PHA Act.