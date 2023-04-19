Alcohol, drug issues under spotlight

The meet will bring alliance of mental health professionals, national health associations, NGOs, policy experts and other institutions from April 19-21st at the Holiday Inn, in Port Moresby.

Director, Dr. Uma Ambi said the DSCMHS is a national entity that is entrusted to be the custodian to implement the Alcohol Policy and hence have the Theme: “Building Safer Communities through National Reduce Alcohol Drug Related Harm”.

“We envision a world in which mental health is a priority for all people. A spectrum of stakeholders including medical professionals, public health, policy and health law experts, social workers, service users, community leaders and government and NGOs representatives shall participate,” said Dr Ambi.

The program of this conference would include presentations and discussions on various topics with Traditional Approaches to Mental Health Care, Holistic Mental Health and well-being, among others.

Day 1 (Wednesday April 19) presentations would include, PNG Immigration & Citizen Authority’s Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau who will highlight on Drug and Alcohol Trafficking a vital topic to cover.

Also presenting is National Narcotics Bureau, to cover topics on, Degree of Alcohol and Drug Abuse -A Comparative analysis and its emerging trends.

And the PNG Royal Constabulary’s Deputy Commissioner, Donald Yamasombi will outline statistics on Alcohol Related arrests in PNG from 2019 to 2021; and interpretations will be made on regional basis.

Dr Ambi said these presentations will be of importance and the information should be made available to the public by attending the conference for the next three days.

She is also urging the media to cover the 3-day event.

“Your support and awareness to inform our people on the above is timely and would give understanding and knowledge in alcohol and drug abuse within our communities.

“It is our sincere hope to have the media’s participation for this to ensure fair broadcasting on the above as custodian of responsibility to promote good mental health and happy living in our nation.