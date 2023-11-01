Aid partnership saving lives

This collaboration contributes to the provision of critical aid to communities devastated by election-related violence in Enga, the Southern Highlands, Hela, and Jiwaka.

These communities have been grappling with the aftermath of violence that has left many displaced, food gardens destroyed and shelters ruined. This situation has disproportionately affected vulnerable groups, including women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Through generous support from USAID/BHA, IOM has been steadfast in its efforts to provide essential assistance. This week, they distributed food rations to 750 households, which included rice, cooking oil, tinned fish, sugar, and salt, benefiting nearly 4,000 individuals.

The relief effort has prioritized households led by women and the elderly, as well as those hosting people living with disabilities. The identification of these households was facilitated by IOM's displacement tracking matrix information.

The impact of this aid was evident as community leaders and women from the affected areas expressed their gratitude. "It will take months for us to replant and harvest our crop fields destroyed during the fighting. Providing enough food for families has been difficult, and we are thankful to USAID and IOM for this assistance," said Mambu Gene, a women's representative.

Michael Kuman, a local community member emphasized the significance of this aid. "This is the first time displaced persons have received such assistance," he stated while receiving two months' worth of food rations for his household. These rations are expected to sustain the community until the next harvest.

Jiwaka Provincial Disaster Coordinator John Kupul extended his thanks to the people and government of the United States for their support. He highlighted the life-saving impact of the partnership between his office, IOM and USAID.

Kupul emphasized that this partnership is transformative and vital for the most vulnerable populations in these provinces, stating unequivocally, "This partnership has saved lives."

In total, IOM, with the support of USAID/BHA, has enhanced food security for 5,300 people from 1,000 households across Enga, Hela, Southern Highlands, and Jiwaka provinces by distributing two months' worth of food rations. This collaboration stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation in times of crisis.