Ahi mobile clinic concludes

Supported by Ahi Investment Ltd, the health program was brought to the six Ahi villages, starting with Yalu on April 24th, then on to Kamkumung, Butibam, Hengali, Yanga and Wagang.

This was a pilot project that conducted general and sexual reproductive health awareness and treatment, including eye and vision care.

“I’m so thankful that we’ve brought this program to the end but I hope that this is not going to be the end of everything else,” said Ahi Hope Foundation Manager, Willard Bogan.

“We will have to try and negotiate and try and bring the program back in the near future, after we go back, sit down and evaluate what has happened so far.”

Since this is a first-of-its-kind program by the Ahi group of companies, chairlady of Ahi Prudential Development and president of PNG Family Health Association, Nellie McLay, said they will learn and improve on it – whether through the youth desk, infant-maternal health desk or general health.

She said PNG Family Health Association will support the program to bring health services into the landowner villages.

“We expect people to take themselves out of the villages and go and look for medical services in town. Why can’t we bring it to their doorsteps? Make it easier for our people? It’s important that this partnership continues on and we learn from it.”

McLay said so far, they have learnt from villagers that not enough awareness was conducted, and the youth were not involved as well.

However, the program was applauded by villagers as the elderly did not have to venture away from the village to get their eyes checked or get medication for general ailments.

Momase-Highlands Regional Coordinator of PNG Family Health Association, Mavia Mumuan, thanked the Ahi Hope Foundation for trusting them to roll out the program, outlining that this is a learning process for all of them.

One of the areas that needed improvement was youth participation, with Mumuan challenging the Ahi leaders to encourage their young men and women access the services provided, especially sexual reproductive health.