Advocating for disability rights in rural PNG

Founded by Pala Leka, the organization aims to lead the charge in dismantling barriers faced by those living with disabilities through a unique approach that combines the human rights-based model and the social model of disability.

Rural Papua New Guinea grapples with entrenched traditional, cultural, and uninformed perspectives on disability, affecting over a million people in these communities.

Neglect, discrimination, and exclusion serve as formidable obstacles to education, employment, family life, and community participation, resulting in a significant reduction in their overall quality of life.

KumulCare has already made strides in its mission. Their earlier assistive technology project, which repurposed and distributed recycled assistive devices, has now evolved to encompass advocacy, education, and awareness initiatives.

The organization's seven-member team, all of whom are Papua New Guinean and based in Townsville, is dedicated to this cause.

Pala Leka, the Founder of KumulCare, emphasizes their commitment to expanding membership, and welcoming individuals from all backgrounds who share their passion for improving the lives of those with disabilities.

Leka underscores the organization's broader goal: enhancing the quality of life for everyone in Papua New Guinea, irrespective of their location, abilities, or disabilities.

Leka encourages everyone to engage in conversations about the rights of people with disabilities, making it a collective effort to ensure that all members of these communities can lead their best possible lives.

KumulCare's journey exemplifies how a determined and inclusive approach can break down barriers and create a brighter future for all in Papua New Guinea.