ADI Launches Vital Healthcare Hub in Kimbe

The unveiling ceremony, held yesterday, was attended by esteemed ADI officials alongside representatives from the West New Britain Provincial Administration, the Provincial Health Authority, and key partner organizations.

Valued at K300,000, the state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to the robust partnership between ADI, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Health Authority, aimed at enhancing healthcare services within the province. ADI's Chief Executive Officer, Tracey Tatnell, underscored the importance of collaboration in advancing healthcare delivery during her address at the event.

Adding local flair to the occasion, Papua New Guinea Rugby League legend and native of the province, Marcus Bai, graced the gathering in his capacity as ADI Country Ambassador. Bai reaffirmed his dedication to advancing ADI's initiatives within the Province, further emphasizing the organization's commitment to community well-being.

Marcus Bai and Provincial Administrator, Leo Mapmani, jointly inaugurated the new facility, symbolizing a collective effort towards better healthcare provision.

ADI initiated its operations in the province in 2020, focusing on providing technical support to the Provincial Health Authority and stakeholders.

The organization's endeavours span Clinical Health, Gender Equity, Disability and Social Inclusion, as well as Village Health Assistants (VHA) programs, aiming to bolster healthcare infrastructure and services across West New Britain Province.