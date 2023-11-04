2023 NCD Schools Dental Program concludes

It is a collaboration between the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) Dental Clinic and NCD Education.

It is aimed at improving the oral health of children in schools through educational awareness, education and treatment.

Program Coordinator Dr. Naomi Asing said the program was rolled out to three schools - Hagara, Butuka and Koki Primary schools last year with the support of PMGH management and CEO Dr. Paki Molumi,

Another three schools including Butuka Academy were selected to participate this year. Butuka is the program’s main contact school to assess any oral diseases affecting the children. The other schools were Ted Diro and Taurama Primary Schools.

Parents and guardians were asked to be available and their consent sought in order to carry out medical procedures where required. The Dental Clinic at Taurama Hospital was used to do procedures and treatment for students at Taurama Primary.

“Generally I think around 350 plus children in each school. Ted Diro was 300, almost 350 children, Butuka almost 400 children and Taurama I think another 350 plus children. So in total for this year I think 1000 children where examined and provided some form of education and awareness and also treatment to those children who consented.” Dr. Naomi Asing

She said they were unable to do some major treatment and procedures at the Taurama Hospital due to lack of proper equipment. Referral letters were given to the children to go to the main Dental clinic at PMGH in the next couple of weeks and receive this service free.