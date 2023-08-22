Frustrations have mounted after a delegation from the Health Department visited the health facility in Menyamya last week and advised that it will be closed as the work environment is not conducive, the infrastructure and staff houses are falling apart, the meagre supply of medical tools are rusty or worn out, and there is no electricity or proper running water.

Community health worker, Pauline Gaigami, lamented that from the annual K10 million district services improvement program funds, K2 million was supposed to be for the health sector.

“But in that K2 million, we have not seen any of it from one political term to another,” she stated.

“We have seen nothing until those responsible for funding allocation at the national level decided to pay us a visit last week and found out that, that money has not reached us. They checked our facility and noted that we cannot work in such conditions.”

CHW Gaigami, who has worked at the Aseki Health Centre for 7 years, said Digicel’s assistance with the installation of a solar water pump has addressed one of the health centre’s pressing needs.

“Thank you Digicel for giving us water supply, that’s 1 out of 10 needs to be met. But 9 out of 10 issues are still outstanding; you can see the sad state of the interior of the facility, rain leaking through the holes in the roof onto our table, and our only delivery bed. We feel so much pain but we keep working.

“We are saving lives and taking care of people but if the owner of the money wishes to close the facility, we will be happy but at the same time, we also feel sorry for our patients and the health service in Aseki.

“Where did our K2 million go to? Please, we need to pull up our socks in maintaining our health service.”

Nanima-Kariba LLG president, Harns Teta, confirmed the closure of the health facility, and said as president of the LLG, he has never received any money from the district to upgrade the health centre.

“During my tenure of four years, I served with the former MP for two years, then now with the current MP.

“During our recent district development authority meeting, under the new MP, I submitted for K400,000 to look at the Aseki Health Centre. It’s been over four months now and we are yet to get funding.

“From the former president to my tenure, we have not received any funding from the district.

“As the president, I can only talk. It is up to the chairman of the DDA to make the decision.”

(Community health worker, Pauline Gaigami, standing next to their only delivery bed inside the Aseki Health Centre’s delivery room in Menyamya district, Morobe Province)