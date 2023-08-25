“In other words, they are provided with pain killing drugs until they die.”

Acting President of the PNG Cancer Relief Society, John Clarke, outlined the sad reality in PNG when announcing the biannual walk-a-thon to raise funds for cancer patients, set for September 3rd.

“Part of the reason for being unable to treat cervical and other cancers is because of the long delay in the Government passing legislation to allow radioactive sources to be transported into Papua New Guinea to re-activate the cobalt radiation machine, and delays in the Health Department acquiring and transporting the radioactive sources,” he stated.

“The legislation passed through Parliament approximately two years ago, protocols have been signed off by the Prime Minister and an expatriate radiation oncologist has been in country for 18 months. However, there is still no radiation treatment and people are dying because the radioactive sources have not been acquired and transported to Lae by the Health Department.

“The radiation machine has just been overhauled by a physicist and the latest indication is that it will be operative early next year after the importation of the sources, in liaison with the International Atomic Energy Authority.”

While the PNGCRS continues to advocate for the restoration of radiation treatment in Lae, it also works to support cancer patients and its awareness programmes. Its major fundraising event is the biannual walk-a-thon, which started in 2021.