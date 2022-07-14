World population set to reach 8bill by November

The report stated, “Reaching this milestone is both a cause for celebration and a clarion call for humanity to find solutions to the challenges we face.”

“The challenges facing humanity are acute: generation-defining issues such as climate change, conflict and COVID-19 are disproportionately affecting the most marginalized and vulnerable among us,” it said.

The statement highlighted that to date, millions continue to live in poverty and suffer from hunger and malnutrition, do not have access to healthcare and social protection, and are unable to complete quality primary and secondary education.

In addition, women around the world are still denied the fundamental right to make decisions over their bodies and futures, and we are seeing a worrying roll-back of progress on women’s rights in many countries.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) states that despite these challenges, the story behind 8 billion and how we’ve got here is a story of triumph.

“We have reduced poverty and achieved remarkable advancements in healthcare. There are more of us humans than ever before due, in part, to increasing life expectancy and declining infant and maternal mortality.”

“This is a success story, not a doomsday scenario. Our world, despite its challenges, is one where higher shares of people are educated and live healthier lives than at any previous point in history,” said UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem.

“Focusing exclusively on population totals and growth rates misses the point – and often leads to coercive and counter-productive measures and the erosion of human rights. In fact, people are the solution, not the problem. Experience shows that investing in people, in their rights and choices, is the path to peaceful, prosperous and sustainable societies.”

As we approach November 2022, UNFPA will work with their partners and communities to harness the power of 8 billion as part of their mission to achieve the goals set out in the ICPD Programme of Action back in 1994.

“By protecting the rights and choices of all people to live healthy, empowered lives, humanity holds the key to unleashing the unlimited potential of people around the world to address the challenges threatening their societies and the global problems imperiling us all.

“We are not on this journey alone - there are many examples of solidarity and individual heroism, and we must all work together to address poverty, discrimination, violence and exclusion and other barriers that are denying millions of people around the world their rights and choices,” UNFPA emphasized, saying this moment calls for both vision and action.

“Governments can pursue people-centred population policies with sexual and reproductive health and rights at their core. The private sector can develop creative solutions, harnessing the power of innovation and technology for the global good. Artists and creative people around the world can apply their ingenuity and talent to inspire us and help us imagine the promise that a world of 8 billion people offers.

“Collectively, we represent infinite possibilities for action, growth and change. Creating a more just and sustainable world requires urging the world forward towards equal rights and opportunities for one - and for all.”