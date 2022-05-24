Wong shares first message

“I’ve become Foreign Minister at a time when our region faces unprecedented challenges.

“But we will face these challenges together, and we will achieve our shared aspirations together.

Senator Wong says the government of Australia wants to help build a stronger ‘Pacific family.’

“That is why we will do more, but we will also do it better.

“We will listen to what the Pacific has to say.

The Australian Foreign Minister said the Australian Government knows that nothing is more central to the security and wellbeing of the Pacific than climate change.

“We’ve heard the Pacific and we will act standing shoulder-to-shoulder with you as we address the climate crisis.”

Senator Wong says the Australian Government will also boost Australian assistance to support the region’s pandemic recovery and deepen Defence and maritime cooperation.

In addition, the current government plans to work with the ‘Pacific family’ to expand opportunities for Pacific workers in Australia and improve their working conditions.

“Currently over 24,000 Pacific workers are here, contributing to vital Australian industries and sending money home to support their families, whilst gaining skills they can use when they return home.”

Senator Wong said they will also deliver a First Nations Foreign Policy that weaves the voices and practices of Australia’s Indigenous peoples into their diplomacy and strengthens connections between First Nations peoples and the Blue Pacific.

“Our Government is committed to being there for our Pacific family in times of need, as you have been there for us.

“We will be a generous, respectful and reliable member of the Pacific family.

“We know that together, we can build a stronger future.”