Without an egg, sperm or womb, scientists create synthetic embryos in world first

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers have grown synthetic embryo models of mice outside the womb by starting solely with stem cells cultured in a Petri dish.

The study, published this week in the journal Cell, has opened horizons for studying how stem cells form different organs in the developing embryo.

This method could one day make it possible to grow tissues and organs for transplantation using synthetic embryo models.

"The embryo is the best organ-making machine and the best 3D bio-printer — we tried to emulate what it does," Weizmann's molecular genetics department senior scientist Jacob Hanna said.

Dr Hanna — who headed the research team — said scientists already knew how to restore mature cells to "stemness", or to self-renew.

Source: abc.net.au