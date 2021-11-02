West Papua churches call for peace amid ongoing violence

The latest violence in Intan Jaya district has caused thousands of Papuans to flee their villages, in some cases seeking shelter provided by churches.

Among the casualties, AFP reports a two-year-old boy was killed in an exchange of gunfire, while a six-year-old was hospitalised for bullet wounds.

In nearby Mimika regency, Father Dominikus Hodo of the Catholic Diocese in Timika says about 2,000 Papuans had taken shelter in church-run buildings.

He held a news conference with other church leaders to call on both parties to immediately hold a ceasefire and start peace talks.

Photo: SEVIANTO PAKIDING / AFP Caption: Church leaders in West Papua hold a press conference about ongoing conflict in Intan Jaya district where thousands fled to shelters