Vanuatu hit by strong winds and heavy rain as Cyclone Judy hits Port Vila

Key points:

Cyclone Judy is packing wind gusts of up to 200kph

Dangerous swell conditions, heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected

The cyclone is expected to move away from Vanuatu on Thursday

The category three storm hit the capital Port Vila this morning (Wednesday), with residents reporting minor damage so far.

Schools and businesses are closed and Air Vanuatu has cancelled all domestic and international flights, with flights expected to resume on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department warned of destructive hurricane-force winds of 150 kilometres per hour, gusting to 200kph, in the central and southern islands.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over the central, southern and parts of the northern islands, with flash flooding expected in low lying areas.

The department also warned of rough seas, with heavy swells in Vanuatu waters.

On Tuesday night Vanuatu Meteorology department manager Fred Jockley told the ABC the cyclone was slow-moving and almost "stationary".

"It will take probably until March 2 to move away from the country completely," he said.

Cyclone Judy's predicted movement. ( Supplied )

Forecasters also expect dangerous swell conditions and heavy rainfall, causing flash flooding.

The cyclone hit the island province of Pentecost, in the country's north-east, on Tuesday night.

The area is extremely remote, with limited phone or internet reception.

The northern part of Vanuatu, which the system hit early on Wednesday morning, is also experiencing connectivity issues.

Dickinson Tevi, secretary-general of the Vanuatu Red Cross Society, said strong winds hit the organisation's office in Port Vila early this morning.

"It's currently quiet at the moment," he said.

"We don't know whether we are right in the eye of the cyclone.

"Are still more winds expected or has it gone past us? But there's a lot of people saying … probably we're in the eye of the storm."

The storm has damaged trees and power lines in parts of the country. ( ABC News: Matt Hardwick )

Mr Tevi said he had ventured outside during the calm period, seeing some of the damage, including downed tree branches, radio wires and power lines.

Power outages have been reported in several parts of the capital.

He said Red Cross emergency response teams in all provinces had been put on high alert and were preparing an emergency plan of action.

"As soon as the cyclone passes, we will put this emergency plan in place and we should be ready with a response," he said, adding that only minor damage was expected.

Story first published on ABC News Australia

Link to original story