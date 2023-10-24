Vanuatu cyclone Lola upgraded to category five as tropical storm season starts early in the Pacific Islands

The Vanuatu Meteorology Department upgraded the cyclone to category 5 on Tuesday morning, with the slow-moving storm hovering over the north of the country, about 250km northeast of the capital Port Vila.

It estimates winds of up to 215kph at the centre of the storm, with "destructive hurricane force" winds of up to 165 kph expected to hit multiple provinces in the country's north and central provinces.

The cyclone's current route means it is not expected to cause major damage to the capital Port Vila, but residents have reported incessant rain and stronger-than-normal winds.

The cyclone passed through Torba province — Vanuatu's northernmost and sparsely populated province — last night and this morning. Residents have reported strong winds and major damage to plantations.

The cyclone is expected to move southwest today, passing over Sanma province, which is home to Vanuatu's second most-populated city Luganville.

It has a population of about 20,000 people.

Penama province, which sits west of the eye of the storm, and Malampa province, which sits to the south, have also been issued with red alerts. These areas are largely populated with smaller villages.

The weather system is expected to lose strength as it moves towards New Caledonia.

Red Cross Pacific communications manager Soneel Ram said vulnerable people in the regions with red alert warnings were being moved into evacuation centres.

He said community members in those areas had been preparing for days.

"The Red Cross [knew this] tropical depression would get into a cyclone and then track towards these areas," he said.

"Then quickly, and as fast and as safe as possible, they've mobilised into the communities, and they've been advising community members on what to do, how to be prepared, should the weather get worse."

Cyclone season starts early

Many parts of Vanuatu are still cleaning up after "evil twin" cyclones whipped through the country in March, affecting about 80 per cent of the country's population.

Australia sent more than 600 ADF personnel to help with the clean-up.

Cyclone Lola's arrival in Vanuatu comes a week before the cyclone season officially starts.

Neville Koop from Fiji-based Na Draki Weather told the ABC the cyclone was intensifying more rapidly than what was first expected.

He said it was a "worrying sign" to see a cyclone of this size so early.

"And with such a well-defined South Pacific convergence zone not showing any signs of going away at this stage — that's where cyclones form — we do expect something [happening] again in the next few weeks," he said.

Story first published on ABC News

Link to originals story