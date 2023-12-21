U.S. Treasury tightens price cap on Russia

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) did this by targeting ship-owners and vessels implicated in transporting Russian crude oil above the cap.

In line with actions previously taken by partners in the Price Cap Coalition, OFAC is designating a Government of Russia-owned ship manager as well as several obscure oil traders who have emerged as frequent participants in the seaborne transportation of Russian-origin oil following the imposition of the price cap.

OFAC has also, in coordination with the Price Cap Coalition, updated the Guidance on Implementation of the Price Cap Policy for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Federation Origin.

OFAC’s recent actions are in line with commitments made by Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) on December 6, 2023 to tighten compliance and enforcement of the price cap policy on Russian oil, including by imposing sanctions on those engaged in deceptive practices and by updating compliance rules and regulations as necessary.

“Today’s (Dec 20) designations demonstrate our commitment to upholding the principles of the price cap policy, which advance the goals of supporting stable energy markets while reducing Russian revenues to fund its war against Ukraine,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

“Participants in the maritime transport of Russian oil, especially Tier 1 actors like traders, must adhere to the compliance guidelines agreed upon by the Price Cap Coalition or face the consequences.”

The United States is part of an international coalition of countries (the Price Cap Coalition), including the G7, the European Union, and Australia, one of Papua New Guinea’s closest neighbors, that have agreed to prohibit the import of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin.

These countries, home to many best-in-class financial and professional services, have also agreed to restrict a broad range of services related to the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin—unless that oil is bought and sold at or below the specific price caps established by the Coalition or is authorized by a license.

This policy is known as the “price cap.” The price cap is intended to maintain a reliable supply of crude oil and petroleum products to the global market while reducing the Russian Federation's revenues from oil after its own war of choice against Ukraine's inflated global energy prices.

OFAC, in coordination with the Coalition, updated its Guidance on the Implementation of the Price Cap Policy for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Federation Origin, implementing changes to strengthen the attestation and recordkeeping processes for certain covered service providers.