Top Democrats rule out replacing Joe Biden

After days of hand-wringing about Mr Biden's poor night on stage debating Mr Trump, Democratic leaders firmly rejected calls for their party to choose a younger presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

Mr Biden, 81, meanwhile, was huddling with family members at the Camp David presidential retreat on Sunday.

The New York Times cited people close to the situation as saying that Mr Biden's family was urging him to stay in the race and keep fighting.

The paper said some members of his clan privately expressed exasperation at how his staff prepared him for Thursday night's event.

A drumbeat of calls for Mr Biden to step aside has continued since Thursday and a post-debate CBS poll showed a 10-point jump in the number of Democrats who believe Biden should not be running for president, to 46 per cent from 36 per cent in February.

"The unfortunate truth is that Biden should withdraw from the race, for the good of the nation he has served so admirably for half a century," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said in an editorial on Sunday.

"The shade of retirement is now necessary for President Biden."

Original Article by ABC News