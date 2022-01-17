Tonga’s Olympic flag bearer, Pita Taufatofua sets up fundraising page

The tsunami was caused by the volcanic eruption over last weekend.

Taufatofua is currently in Australia.

“I am mobilising all the assistance I can to send to our beloved Tonga. In the coming days, weeks we will need your help.”

“Initial priority for the funds will go towards those most in need, infrastructure and damage to schools, hospitals etc. This is an ongoing fundraiser and will be updated regularly. Your assistance and support in this time of need is greatly appreciated.”

“In preparation and through the recovery efforts we are seeking your donations to help our island Kingdom.”

The 38-year-old athlete said he is also trying to contact his father in Tonga, and has been unsuccessful so far.

“My Father, the Governor of Haapai is on Tongatapu. At this stage we haven't heard from him but are preparing for assistance for the country.”

Yesterday, he posted on his Twitter page saying “Thank you all for the messages of concern. I have not yet heard from or about my father in Veitongo or family who are in Haapai and live on the waters edge. I cannot focus there. All in God’s hands. I have set up a link where you can assist. For now my focus is what I can do from my current position and that is awareness and assistance. My focus is on the people of Tonga who all need our help to rebuild. I appreciate all of you.”