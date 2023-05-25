Tina Turner, legendary American singer, dies aged 83

Turner, was one of the biggest recording artists of all time, known for hits such as What's Love Got to Do with It, and (Simply) The Best.
She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," he said.
The American-born singer left a hard scrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Turner's death was "incredibly sad news" and a massive loss to the communities who loved her and the music industry.
Key points:
- Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in the rural Tennessee community of Nutbush
- She sold more than 200 million records during her career
- Her publicist says the world has lost "a musical legend and a role model"
Story first published by: ABC news