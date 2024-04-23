 

Ten dead as Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia

BY: Loop Author
15:33, April 23, 2024
95 reads

Ten people have died after two navy helicopters collided mid-air during a military rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.

One of the choppers clipped the rotor of the other before the two crashed into the ground.

The incident took place earlier today at 09:30 local time (11:30 am PNG time) in the Malaysian town of Lumut, which is home to a navy base.

There are no known survivors.

"All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification," said the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The RMN added that it will form a committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

One of the helicopters, a HOM M503-3 with seven people on board, is believed to have crashed onto a running track.

The other, a Fennec M502-6 carrying the other three victims, crashed into a swimming pool nearby.

The state's fire and rescue department said it was alerted to the incident at 09:50 local time (11:50 am PNG time).

 

Original Story by BBC

 

Tags: 
Helicopter Collision
Helicopters Crash
Royal Malaysian Navy parade
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 95 reads