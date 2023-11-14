San Francisco Propels APEC's Economic Recovery

A series of meetings and activities were held under the leadership of Nora Todd, the 2023 APEC Alternate Chair of the Senior Officials Meeting, to create a resilient and sustainable future for all.

Todd highlighted the significance of several policy milestones, such as the Detroit Principles and Recommendations for Equality and Inclusion, and the Non-Binding Just Energy Transition Principles for APEC Cooperation.

With subject matter experts and ministers collaborating, APEC's impact across sectors and the region was showcased.

The Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting, which is currently underway, lays the groundwork for economic leaders to converge in San Francisco in the coming days.

The iconic Golden Gate Bridge was highlighted as a symbol of connectivity, emphasizing the importance of business and people-to-people ties among APEC member economies, with over USD 100 billion in two-way shipping transactions flowing annually between the port of San Francisco and APEC economies.

San Francisco, which hosted the inaugural APEC Women and the Economy Forum in 2011, champions women's economic participation. Its proximity to Silicon Valley makes it an ideal partner for advancing APEC's focus on trade, investment, innovation, digitization, sustainability, and inclusion.

President Joe Biden, Chair of the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, is committed to illustrating how APEC's policy priorities yield tangible benefits for workers, families, and businesses across the region.

Todd conveyed Biden's eagerness to engage with economic leaders during the event.

As Todd put it, "We are here in San Francisco to bring it all together and to show what APEC is all about; to demonstrate to the City of San Francisco, to the State of California, to the United States, and the world how, through cooperation and collaboration, we can deliver real results."