Rescue efforts continue in Türkiye and Syria as aid workers struggle to reach hard-hit areas

Despite support arriving from across the world rescue crews are spread thin in quake-hit areas

Some residents have been left to save friends and family, or retrieve the bodies, on their own

More than 8,000 have been pulled from the debris in Türkiye alone

The death toll climbed above 7,700 and was expected to rise further.

Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a disaster zone in the 10 provinces struck, imposing a three-month state of emergency.

Mr Erdogan said 13 million of the country's 85 million people were affected.

The declaration came as search teams and emergency aid from around the world arrived in Türkiye and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig — sometimes with their bare hands — through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The past two days brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday's pre-dawn quake.

But there was also widespread despair and growing anger at the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas.

"It's like we woke up to hell," said Osman Can Taninmis, whose family members were still beneath the rubble in Hatay, Turkey's hardest-hit province.

"We can't respond to absolutely anything. Help isn't coming, can't come. We can't reach anyone at all. Everywhere is destroyed."

In Syria, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who died before rescuers could reach them.

The baby was the only member of her family to survive a building collapse in the small town of Jinderis, relatives said.

Search teams from nearly 30 countries poured in, along with aid pledges, including $10 million in humanitarian aid from the Australian government.

But with the damage spread across several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria's ongoing conflict — voices crying for help from within mounds of rubble fell silent.

South Korean rescue team members arrive to board a plane to leave for quake-ravaged Türkiye, as aid and rescue teams pour in from across the world. ( AP: Ahn Young-joon )

Monday's quake cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometres across south-eastern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, toppling thousands of buildings and heaping more misery on a region shaped by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

Aftershocks then rattled tangled piles of metal and concrete, making the search efforts perilous.

The scale of the suffering — and the accompanying rescue effort — has been staggering.

Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergencies officer with the World Health Organization, said up to 23 million people could be affected in the entire quake-hit area, calling it a "crisis on top of multiple crises".

More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Türkiye alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Türkish Vice-president Fuat Oktay.

They huddled in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres, while others spent the night outside in blankets gathering around fires.

Many took to social media to plead for assistance for loved ones believed to be trapped under the rubble — and Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying all calls were being "collected meticulously" and the information relayed to search teams.

Story first published on ABC News Australia