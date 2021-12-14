Queensland border reopens to other Australian states

At airports and border towns on Monday, there were hugs and tears as families reunited after long separations.

Queensland had drawn anger for closing its border to Australia's most populous states, which prevented people from even visiting sick relatives.

But officials credit Queensland's low Covid numbers to the hardline policy.

The state of five million people has recorded around 2,000 infections during the pandemic, compared to 136,000 cases in Victoria and 86,000 in New South Wales (NSW).

Vaccinated people from interstate are now able to enter Queensland without needing to quarantine, provided they have a negative Covid test result.

Overseas travellers arriving in Queensland must still quarantine for 14 days, unlike in some other parts of Australia.

TV reports showed cars queuing for kilometres near the border before dawn on Monday. As the first vehicles crossed, drivers beeped their horns and bystanders cheered.

Airlines said about 10,000 people were due to fly in and out of the state on Monday, and 700 flights were booked for the week.