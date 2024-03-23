Princess Catherine undergoing chemotherapy

The 42-year-old has been on leave from public duties after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, with her health becoming the subject of intense media and online speculation.

In her video, Catherine said the cancer was uncovered in post-operative testing and her medical team had advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said in the video.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

The Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to wait until the Easter holidays to make this announcement, so their three children would not be at school.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Earlier this year, Kensington Palace said it was expected that the princess would return to work after Easter.

Catherine, Prince William and their three children will not be taking part in the annual royal tradition of attending the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor this year.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she said.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

King Charles also revealed earlier this month that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, and would be stepping back from many public duties but would continue desk work and some meetings.

It's left Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Prince William to lead the royal family at public engagements.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the King has been in close contact with the Princess of Wales over the last few weeks.

The King is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did", the palace statement said.

Both the King and Queen "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time".

The Princess of Wales used her video message to thank the public "for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan also issued a statement.

Catherine has only been seen a handful of times since her surgery, mostly in paparazzi and tabloid images and video.

The palace released an image of Catherine and her three children earlier this month, but it led to a media frenzy after photo agencies pulled the photograph because it had been digitally altered.

The last time she attended an engagement was on Christmas Day, when she met members of the public outside a church service at the Sandringham Estate.

Catherine will not return to royal duties until she has been cleared by her medical team, but is expected to attend some events when she is feeling well.

The Palace said this would not be considered a return to public life, but would allow Catherine to be present in moments that matter to her.

Catherine's announcement comes after weeks of media and public scrutiny of the princess and her health, with reports hospital staff had attempted to access her medical records, a media frenzy over the edited photo, and conspiracy theories spreading online.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the princess had shown "tremendous bravery with her statement today".

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

The princess's younger brother, James Middleton, has offered his sister words of support and shared an old childhood photo of them together.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote on Instagram.

"As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Some royal watchers have now said the news of Catherine's diagnosis is a sobering moment of reflection for the press and public.

Afua Hagan, a British royal commentator, said there had been "weeks of swirling conspiracy theories".

"From the sublime to the ridiculous, from social media to front pages of newspapers, it's honestly just been crazy," she said.

"I think people are thinking now, wow, actually, she's exactly where she said she would be, recovering at home with her children and actually, this is far more serious than we thought it would be as well.

"I hope it's a moment of reflection for people spreading rumours on TikTok or wherever, it's definitely a moment of reflection for the British media."

Catherine used her video to tell other cancer patients, "You are not alone".

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope."

Charities, doctors and members of the cancer community have praised the King for being open about his cancer.

"This has happened at the same time, probably within the space of the same few weeks, we have two principal members of the royal family diagnosed with cancer," Ms Hagan said.

"This is unprecedented, unheard of."

