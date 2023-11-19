Pacific well-represented at Conference

With the financial support of UNFPA Pacific, a total of 37 delegates from 11 Pacific countries travelled to Bangkok to participate in APPC7 from November 15th to 17th.

The nations are the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the Head of the Tuvalu delegation, H.E. Tuvalu High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Eselealofa Apinelu, was elected as the second Vice Chair of the Conference.

All these 11 Pacific nations delivered their National Statements and shared their respective status of the progress made towards the implementation of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action, and the related Ministerial Declaration that was adopted at the previous 6th APPC a decade ago.

They also discussed challenges faced in the last 10 years and suggested ways forward - many common in the Pacific, others unique to their country contexts.

The collective voice of the Pacific was amplified throughout the three days of the Conference as the Pacific countries got together and delivered five ‘Group Statements’.

On behalf of all the 14 Pacific countries served by UNFPA Pacific, Cook Islands’ Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tingika Elikana, delivered the Pacific group statement at the Plenary. This was followed by a Pacific joint statement for each of the four thematic discussions.

Marshall Islands’ Minister of Culture and Internal Affairs, Kitlang Kabua, spoke for the whole Pacific on ‘population dynamics, sustainable development and climate change’. Samoa’s Associate Finance Minister, Magele Sekati Fiaui, outlined “sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights”. Solomon Islands’ Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, Rexson Ramofafia, talked on “inequalities and social exclusion and rights”, and again Cook Islands Minister Elikana discussed ‘partnership and regional cooperation’.

The group statement reaffirmed the Pacific’s unwavering commitment to the 1994 ICPD Program of Action and the 2013 Asia Pacific Ministerial Declaration, in line with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific and its Implementation Plan, which had just been endorsed by the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders held in the previous week in Rarotonga.

Since the last 6th APPC, many of the Pacific island countries have integrated and aligned population dynamics with their national sustainable development strategies and policies. Some have put in place dedicated multi-sectoral national population policies and RMNCAH (reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health) policies as well.

Nevertheless, many of these Pacific countries shared at APPC7 that they are facing challenges that are jeopardising the full realisation of the ICPD promises.

These obstacles include increasing climate change impacts, high vulnerability to health pandemics such as COVID-19, in addition to chronic issues such as “dis-economies of scale” in production, exchange of goods and delivery of services, including sexual and reproductive health for ending unmet need for family planning, reducing teenage pregnancies, and eradicating preventable maternal deaths, as well as addressing the rampant gender-based violence in the Pacific.

The remoteness from major international markets, limited financial resources and human capital, rising inequality and youth unemployment, are compounded by emigration and brain drain, non-communicable diseases, as well as shortage of quality disaggregated data. The Pacific member states called on the international community to help mobilise resources to address these challenges.