Pacific fisheries surveillance Operation Kurukuru ends tomorrow

It involved two weeks of international cooperation using aircraft, ships, and national organisations to target illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the Pacific.

The Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency reported the surveillance operation covered 21.3 million square kilometres of the exclusive economic zones of 15 Pacific Island member states and the adjacent high seas pockets.

The FFA director general, Dr Manumatavai Tupou-Roosen, said activities such as Operation Kurukuru 20 underline the importance of regional cooperation.

12 craft from Pacific nations, five French Navy and United States Coastguard vessels were used, along with six aircraft.

There are future plans to possibly use satellites and other emerging technologies.