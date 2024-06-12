Over 1000 animals killed by fire in Bangkok

The blaze ravaged about 1,300 square metres of the Chatuchak Weekend Market, killing animals including snakes, spiders and Siamese fighting fish.

118 shops were burnt down and an initial inspection suggests that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The fire is believed to have started in the ornamental fish zone in Srisomrat Market.

Firefighters and rescue workers on Tuesday picked through carcasses, mangled cages, blackened walls and collapsed metal shop roofs.

"I'm shocked. I feel like crying, but there are no tears," Siamese fighting fish shop owner Suwannee Sangdee, 49, who fears her small establishment has been left in ruins and all her precious fish dead.

"Now I have to think about what's next."

A shop employee, 36-year-old Meecha had to jump out of the window to escape from the fire, according to Thai media website Thaiger.

"I was sleeping in the loft above the shop when I heard the cries of various animals. Suddenly, thick smoke filled the air, making it impossible to breathe."

Officials said they were still working on estimating the cost of damage, and that affected shop owners could register for compensation.

The market is a top tourist draw, bringing in shoppers from all over the world to browse its hundreds of shops and stalls for items ranging from food and drink to clothing, furniture, plants, books and pets.

Original Story by ABC Australia