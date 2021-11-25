New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated visitors

Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, and will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival.

More New Zealanders will be allowed to travel home from early next year as well, under similar rules.

The move eases strict curbs that have locked out many citizens and tourists since borders were slammed shut at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins outlined the staged re-opening plans on Monday, calling it "the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed".