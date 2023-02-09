New Zealand pilot taken hostage by West Papua separatist group after plane set alight

Key points:

Military personnel are searching for the pilot and five passengers

The West Papua National Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack

The rebel group say it will release the pilot when the government recognises the region's independence

A police spokesperson in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo, said authorities were investigating the incident, with police and military personnel sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

"We cannot send many personnel there because Nduga is a difficult area to reach. We can only go there by plane," he said.

A military spokesperson in Papua, Herman Taryaman, said the pilot had been identified as Captain Philip Mehrtens.

He said it was unclear if the five accompanying passengers were also abducted.

The plane, operated by Susi Air, landed safely early on Tuesday morning, before it was attacked by rebel fighters, authorities said.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed responsibility for the attack, and said it had released the indigenous Papuan passengers.

It said the pilot would not be released until the Indonesian government acknowledged the independence of West Papua — which refers to the western side of New Guinea island.

"We will never release the pilot we are holding hostage unless Indonesia recognises our sovereignty and frees Papua from Indonesian colonialism," rebel spokesman Sebby Sambom said in a statement.

The TPNPB said this was the second time it had taken a hostage. The first incident was in 1996.

A joint team of soldiers and police searching for the pilot managed to rescue 15 construction workers who had been building a health centre in Paro village in remote Nduga district after rebels threatened to kill them, regional military commander Brigadier General JO Sembiring said.

West Papua

The Indonesian provinces of West Papua and Papua where rebels have held the pilot hostage.

Speaking at a news conference in Wellington on Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that consular support was being provided but declined to provide further details.

"You'll be familiar with the fact that in these kinds of cases, we keep our public comments on that to a minimum," he said.

The New Zealand embassy in Jakarta is leading the New Zealand government's response on this issue."

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesia's easternmost provinces have seen a low-level battle for independence since the resource-rich region was controversially brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the United Nations in 1969.

The conflict has escalated significantly since 2018, with pro-independence fighters mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks.

The increased intensity of the attacks had been enabled by an improved ability to obtain more weapons, including by raiding and stealing from army posts, cross-border purchases and the illegal sale of government-issued weapons, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict said in a report last year.

Susi Air founder and former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said on Twitter she was praying for the safety of the pilot and passengers.

