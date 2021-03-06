Nasa's Perseverance rover takes its first drive on Mars

Pictures downloaded to Earth on Friday indicate the excursion was a short roll and turn.

It's two weeks now since the one-tonne robot landed on the Red Planet.

Engineers have spent the time commissioning the vehicle and its many systems, including its instruments and robotic arm.

Perseverance's mission is to explore a near-equatorial crater called Jezero, to search for evidence of past life.

This will involve roving some 15km over the coming Martian year (roughly two Earth years).

Scientists want to reach a number of enticing rock formations in the crater that might retain a record of ancient biological activity.

Among these is what looks in satellite imagery to be a delta - a structure built up from the silt and sand dumped by a river as it enters a wider body of water. In Jezero's case, this wider body was very likely a crater-wide lake that existed billions of years ago.

But before Perseverance can get down to this work, it has an experiment to run. The robot is going to fly a small helicopter brought from Earth.

The rover will spend the next few weeks driving from its present location to a suitable stretch of terrain where the Ingenuity chopper can be put safely on the ground. At present, the aircraft is slung beneath Perseverance's belly.